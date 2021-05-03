UrduPoint.com
US Vice President Swears-In Bill Nelson As New NASA Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

US Vice President Swears-In Bill Nelson as New NASA Administrator

Vice President Kamala Harris officiated the swearing-in ceremony of new NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at the White House on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Vice President Kamala Harris officiated the swearing-in ceremony of new NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at the White House on Monday.

"It's a new day in space. But we wanted not only my family to be here, but representing the former administrator, Charlie Bolden, General Bolden, eight years under Obama, the former administrator Jim Bridenstine, four years under Trump, to show the continuity and the bipartisanship with which you run the nation's space program, particularly NASA," Nelson said after the ceremony.

The Senate unanimously confirmed Nelson's nomination for NASA aministrator in a unanimous vote last Thursday.

At the ceremony, Nelson was accompanied by his wife, son and daughter.

Nelson has served in the US Senate and House of Representatives representing the state of Florida. He became the second sitting congressman to go to space after serving as a payload specialist for the Columbia space shuttle in 1986.

