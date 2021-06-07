US Vice President Switches Planes to Go to Latin America, Amid Issues With Landing Gear

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris had to return to Joint Base Andrews shortly after her plane took off for Latin America on Sunday, amid technical issues that forced her to switch to another Air Force Two, according to her print pooler.

Harris left the air base in Maryland on Sunday, set to begin her first foreign trip as vice president. However, because of unusual noise coming from the plane's landing gear, the Air Force Two returned to the base, where Harris boarded another plane.

The second Air Force Two left Joint Base Andrews at around 4:27 p.

m. local time (20:27 GMT) on Sunday, according to Harris' print pooler. This put the vice president about two hours behind schedule.

Harris will visit two Latin American countries on Monday and Tuesday. Her first stop will be Guatemala, where she will meet with President Alejandro Giammattei, followed by Mexico the next day, where Harris will hold talks with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Harris' first foreign trip comes amid a US border crisis, with an unprecedented number of migrants from Mexico and Guatemala having crossed into the US since President Joe Biden took office.