UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Vice President Switches Planes To Go To Latin America, Amid Issues With Landing Gear

Faizan Hashmi 18 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Vice President Switches Planes to Go to Latin America, Amid Issues With Landing Gear

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris had to return to Joint Base Andrews shortly after her plane took off for Latin America on Sunday, amid technical issues that forced her to switch to another Air Force Two, according to her print pooler.

Harris left the air base in Maryland on Sunday, set to begin her first foreign trip as vice president. However, because of unusual noise coming from the plane's landing gear, the Air Force Two returned to the base, where Harris boarded another plane.

The second Air Force Two left Joint Base Andrews at around 4:27 p.

m. local time (20:27 GMT) on Sunday, according to Harris' print pooler. This put the vice president about two hours behind schedule.

Harris will visit two Latin American countries on Monday and Tuesday. Her first stop will be Guatemala, where she will meet with President Alejandro Giammattei, followed by Mexico the next day, where Harris will hold talks with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Harris' first foreign trip comes amid a US border crisis, with an unprecedented number of migrants from Mexico and Guatemala having crossed into the US since President Joe Biden took office.

Related Topics

Visit Guatemala Mexico Border Sunday From P

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

7 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

8 minutes ago

AOB reprimand, imposed penalty on a large audit fi ..

1 minute ago

Nuclear Arsenal Spending Worldwide Jumped by $1.4B ..

1 minute ago

Tax Agreement Between Russia, Netherlands to Expir ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.