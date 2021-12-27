UrduPoint.com

US Vice President Threatens Russia With Ukraine Sanctions 'Not Seen Before'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Vice President Threatens Russia With Ukraine Sanctions 'Not Seen Before'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris threatened Russia with new sanctions the like of which it had not seen before if it invaded Ukraine, in an interview out Sunday.

"We are working with our allies in that regard, and we've been very clear that we are prepared to issue sanctions like you've not seen before," she told CBS.

Asked about the possibility of a hot war breaking out in Europe in the coming weeks, Harris said the Biden administration was having "direct conversations" with Russia. Joe Biden, she said, made it clear to President Vladimir Putin that Washington would stand up for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The EU and the US have accused Russia of massing troops on the border with Ukraine in what Kiev claims is preparation for invasion. Russia says it is free to move military personnel anywhere within its territory and demands security guarantees from NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Threatened Vladimir Putin Kiev Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Eg ..

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Egyptian civilisation

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading fo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes world’s leading football personalities to 16th D ..

3 hours ago
 RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent ..

5 hours ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.