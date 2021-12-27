US Vice President Threatens Russia With Ukraine Sanctions 'Not Seen Before'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris threatened Russia with new sanctions the like of which it had not seen before if it invaded Ukraine, in an interview out Sunday.

"We are working with our allies in that regard, and we've been very clear that we are prepared to issue sanctions like you've not seen before," she told CBS.

Asked about the possibility of a hot war breaking out in Europe in the coming weeks, Harris said the Biden administration was having "direct conversations" with Russia. Joe Biden, she said, made it clear to President Vladimir Putin that Washington would stand up for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The EU and the US have accused Russia of massing troops on the border with Ukraine in what Kiev claims is preparation for invasion. Russia says it is free to move military personnel anywhere within its territory and demands security guarantees from NATO.