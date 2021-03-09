UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Vice President To Address UN Commission On Women Next Week - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Vice President to Address UN Commission on Women Next Week - Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her first address at the United Nations during the world body's annual session of the Commission on the Status of Women, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

"I am pleased to announce that [Vice President] Harris will deliver the United States national statement at the 65th Commission on the Status of Women on March 16," Thomas-Greenfield said via Twitter on Monday.

The 65th session of the conference to promote gender equality will take place from March 15 to 26, with mostly virtual meetings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the 64th session of the Commission, planned to be held in Beijing, was suspended in light of concerns regarding the coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

World United Nations Twitter Beijing United States March Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

1 hour ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

3 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

2 hours ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.