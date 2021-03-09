US Vice President to Address UN Commission on Women Next Week - Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her first address at the United Nations during the world body's annual session of the Commission on the Status of Women, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

"I am pleased to announce that [Vice President] Harris will deliver the United States national statement at the 65th Commission on the Status of Women on March 16," Thomas-Greenfield said via Twitter on Monday.

The 65th session of the conference to promote gender equality will take place from March 15 to 26, with mostly virtual meetings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the 64th session of the Commission, planned to be held in Beijing, was suspended in light of concerns regarding the coronavirus disease.