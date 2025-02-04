US vice president to attend Paris AI summit next week: French diplomatic source

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) US Vice President JD Vance will attend an artificial intelligence summit in France's capital next week, a French diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

Paris is to host top tech players and representatives from 80 nations at the February 10-11 event intended as a "wake-up call" for Europe as it struggles with AI challenges from the United States and China.

Attendees will include big US tech Names, including Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, the firm that brought generative models to public consciousness in 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT.

Google boss Sundar Pichai and Nobel prize winner Demis Hassabis, who leads the company's DeepMind AI research unit, will also come, as will Anthropic head Dario Amodei.

It is not yet clear if X owner Elon Musk -- who has his own generative initiative, xAI -- will accept an invitation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-host the Paris summit.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang is expected, as are EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The event is to be held in the sumptuous Grand Palais, built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition.