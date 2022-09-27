US Vice President to Visit Demilitarized Zone Between 2 Koreas - Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between North and South Korea during this week, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday.

The planned visit of the US vice president to the DMZ scheduled for Thursday will become a symbolic move for the US-South Korean alliance, Han was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Harris told Han during a meeting in Tokyo that the alliance is "the linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," according to the news agency.

The visit of the US vice president comes less than two months after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the DMZ, and only days after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on September 25.

In 1953, South and North Koreas reached an Armistice Agreement that ended the three-year war. However, formally, the Korean Peninsula is still at war because it ended without a peace treaty.