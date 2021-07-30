UrduPoint.com

US Vice President To Visit Singapore, Vietnam Next Month - White House

US Vice President to Visit Singapore, Vietnam Next Month - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam next month to engage with the leaders of both countries on a range of issues, including regional security and the coronavirus pandemic, White House Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders said on Friday.

"Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Singapore and Vietnam next month to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States," Sanders said in a statement. "During the trip, the Vice President will engage the leaders of both governments on issues of mutual interest, including regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and our joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order."

