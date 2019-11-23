US Vice President Visits US Military Base in Iraq Amid Nationwide Protests - Reports

(@imziishan)

US Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Saturday at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq for an unexpected visit, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Saturday at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq for an unexpected visit media reported.

According to the New York Times newspaper, Pence held a telephone conversation with the country's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, but did not meet with him.

The purpose of the visit is not reported.

A similar unexpected visit by US President Donald Trump last December caused a wave of criticism in Iraqi political circles.

The media outlet also noted that the timing of the US vice president's trip to Iraq corresponded to the peak of nationwide protests and the Iraqi government's struggle to cope with them.