US Vice Presidential Debate Audience 56% Larger Than 2016 - Nielsen Ratings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The US vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris drew an audience of 57.9 million people, a notable increase compared to the audience in the 2016 vice presidential debate, the Nielsen marketing research firm revealed in a press release.

"An estimated 57.9 million people tuned in to watch the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election on Wednesday, Oct[ober] 7, 2020," the release said on Thursday.

The viewership in Wednesday night's debate was a 56 percent jump from the 37 million who tuned into the 2016 vice presidential debate, which made it the second largest audience ever for such event.

The stakes at Wednesday's vice presidential debate were higher than usual because of President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The diagnosis raised concerns over longevity of both presidential candidates - the Republican incumbent, who is 74, and his 77-year-old Democratic opponent, Joe Biden - and the aptitude of their running mates to step in.

The two vice presidential candidates clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, plans for an economic recovery, foreign policy, climate change, and police violence before closing the debate by discussing voter fraud.