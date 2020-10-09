UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Vice Presidential Debate Audience 56% Larger Than 2016 - Nielsen Ratings

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Vice Presidential Debate Audience 56% Larger Than 2016 - Nielsen Ratings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The US vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris drew an audience of 57.9 million people, a notable increase compared to the audience in the 2016 vice presidential debate, the Nielsen marketing research firm revealed in a press release.

"An estimated 57.9 million people tuned in to watch the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election on Wednesday, Oct[ober] 7, 2020," the release said on Thursday.

The viewership in Wednesday night's debate was a 56 percent jump from the 37 million who tuned into the 2016 vice presidential debate, which made it the second largest audience ever for such event.

The stakes at Wednesday's vice presidential debate were higher than usual because of President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The diagnosis raised concerns over longevity of both presidential candidates - the Republican incumbent, who is 74, and his 77-year-old Democratic opponent, Joe Biden - and the aptitude of their running mates to step in.

The two vice presidential candidates clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, plans for an economic recovery, foreign policy, climate change, and police violence before closing the debate by discussing voter fraud.

Related Topics

Election Police Trump 2016 2020 Event From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

4 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

5 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

4 hours ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

4 hours ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.