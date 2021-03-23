Republicans have slammed US Vice President Kamala Harris for laughing out when she was asked whether she planned to visit the southern border, after photos of people sleeping on the ground in crammed clear pens emerged online

Harris spoke to reporters on the tarmac at a Florida airport before going on the "Help is Here" tour of the nation on Monday. She responded to the question about whether she would go south with "Not today!" before laughing loudly. "But I have before, and I'm sure I will again," she added.

Republican lawmakers ripped into the former attorney general over her inappropriate reaction to the growing migrant crisis, which escalated after immigration restrictions imposed under Donald Trump were eased.

At the same time, media access to border detention centers was curbed significantly.

Sen. Ted Cruz has written to President Joe Biden to criticize him for denying that what was happening at the border was a crisis. He said the Biden administration's refusal to let the press tour the holding facilities was "outrageous and hypocritical."

Steve Guest, a special adviser for communications for Sen. Cruz, tweeted that "apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration," while minority House leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, said that Harris was laughing off a "humanitarian crisis of epic proportions."