US Video Firm Pays $189,483 To Settle Charges Of Iran Sanctions Violations - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Video Firm Pays $189,483 to Settle Charges of Iran Sanctions Violations - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) NewTek, a company that supplies 3D animation systems, agreed to pay $189,483 to settle liability for violating US sanctions against Iran, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"The apparent violations occurred when NewTek exported goods, technology, and services from the United States to third-country distributors that it knew or had reason to know were specifically intended for companies and individuals in Iran," Treasury said in a press release.

The violations center on three sales to state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), which is subject to US sanctions.

The company earned a profit of $61,070 of $583,024 from the sales, the release said.

OFAC reduced the applicable base monetary penalty of $291,512 to $189,843, due in part to the company's cooperation during the investigation, as well as subsequent steps by the firm to improve compliance with US sanctions, the release added.

The measures include establishing export controls and sanctions compliance policies, hiring a director of compliance and providing sanctions training to employees, according to the release.

