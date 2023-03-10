UrduPoint.com

US Views China As Most Capable Cyber Threat To American Infrastructure - CISA Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 10:00 AM

US Views China As Most Capable Cyber Threat to American Infrastructure - CISA Chief

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The United States views China as its biggest cybersecurity threat amid concerns it may be learning lessons from the Ukraine conflict as Beijing may potentially be preparing to carry out a military operation in Taiwan, US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

"Russia is the hurricane, China is climate change," Easterly said on Thursday. "What I think China sees in Ukraine is the fact that they are going to hold our infrastructure at-risk to have a better chance of succeeding if they do invade Taiwan, and so it's one of the reasons why we all need to have a sense of urgency about everything to do to secure infrastructure, to build redundancy, to build resilience, to have mental overrides so you can actually withstand the types of attacks that they seek.

"

The United States' biggest cyber threats come from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, but China is the major threat that draws the most concern in terms of being able to potentially breach critical US infrastructure, according to Easterly.

Moreover, Easterly said the US has not seen Russia attempt to carry out any significant cyberattacks against US infrastructure ever since Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine began in February 2022.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate the Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia China Beijing Luhansk Donetsk Houston United States North Korea February May All From

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

27 minutes ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

27 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

47 minutes ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

48 minutes ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

48 minutes ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.