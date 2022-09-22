UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Views German Reconsideration of Nuclear Power 'Favorably' - State Dept. Energy Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The United States views German officials' reconsideration of nuclear power capabilities as favorable amid a looming energy crisis in Europe, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez said on Wednesday.

On Monday, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner called for a restoration of operations at nuclear power plants the country phased out starting in 2011 in response to the Fukushima disaster in Japan.

"It's their (Germany's) decision to change that. We respected their earlier decision and we will do so whatever they decide to do. But we've also said that nuclear energy can be part of the clean energy future, and you have seen the US support nuclear power in several nations," Fernandez said during a press briefing. "We see a decision like that favorably, but it's ultimately Germany's decision.

On January 1, 2022, Germany disconnected three of its remaining six nuclear power plants. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has proposed prolonging operations at the remaining three plants amid the looming energy crisis in Europe, sparked by sanctions on Russian energy.

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, a Green Party member, has opposed the continued use of the facilities for electric generation.

The Biden administration has been engaged with major energy producers at home and abroad to increase production and exports in order to help address the energy crisis in Europe, Fernandez said.

US natural gas companies are now exporting at full capacity and will bring more capacity in coming months, Fernandez also said. However, a transition to clean energy is critical in the long term, Fernandez added.

