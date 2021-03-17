US Views Russia Greater Information Threat Than China - Intelligence Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States sees Russia as its biggest information warfare threat with China ranking second, but with greater capabilities for technological advances, US Defense Intelligence Officer for Cyber James Sullivan told a Congressional panel on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United States sees Russia as its biggest information warfare threat with China ranking second, but with greater capabilities for technological advances, US Defense Intelligence Officer for Cyber James Sullivan told a Congressional panel on Tuesday.

"Russia is without a question ahead because they are a lot more prolific and they are a lot more destructive... They are much more aggressive in terms of trying to undermine US democracy and degrade social cohesion in the United States. China is not necessarily up to that," Sullivan said during a hearing at the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations.

He added that Russia has a much more massive global presence, but China also seeks to expand its reach and is likely to use machine learning and AI faster than the Russians will do it.

"I think it's Russia that is changing the climate and I think it's China that is introducing bad weather," Sullivan described the current situation.

When asked about the hierarchy of threats in the information domain, he put Russia first and China second followed by Iran and North Korea.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US domestic affairs.