WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United States considers RT and Sputnik to be 'propaganda tools' of the Russian government, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"I haven't spoken with the President about RT or Sputnik. I think it's pretty factual to say they are tools of propaganda who work on behalf of the Russian government ," Psaki said.

Psaki said she had "a little fun" with the journalists from these outlets when she was a State Department spokesperson.

The situation with Russian media in the West has become increasingly difficult in recent years with Western politicians, including those from the United States, accusing Sputnik and RT of election meddling, albeit without providing any evidence. Russian officials have called such allegations unfounded.