US Violated Beirut's Sovereignty Via Statement On Political Situation In Lebanon- Lawmaker

Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

The US Embassy in Beirut's recent recommendations that Lebanon should peacefully resolve the current political tensions in the country over the shooting of a top official's two aides, violate the sovereignty and independence of the Middle Eastern country, a Lebanese lawmaker said

On June 30, Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) loyalists clashed with Lebanese Democratic Party (LDP) Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Saleh Gharib's convoy and two of the minister's aides were killed. Following the altercation, Prime Minister Saad Hariri's national unity government, which includes the parties to the standoff, has been unable to convene over political tensions. On Wednesday, the US Embassy in Beirut published a statement saying that Washington "has conveyed in clear terms to Lebanese authorities our expectation that they will handle this matter in a way that achieves justice without politically motivated inflammation of sectarian or communal tensions."

"We did not suspect that we had become a part of the United States and must comply with the laws and orders of [Washington].

A statement was made [on Wednesday] which is clearly connected with [Lebanon's] issue of sovereignty. The Lebanese authorities must now respond to define [the country's] boundaries of sovereignty and freedom of choice," Kassem Hachem, a Lebanese lawmaker, tweeted.

In an interview with Lebanese Sawtlebnan Radio, another Lebanese member of parliament, Michel Moussa, said that Beirut needed to find its own solutions to quickly resolve the political crisis in the country without external interference.

The Lebanese cabinet has not convened since a deadly shoot-out on June 30 in the mountains of Lebanon. This is due to Gharib, who is of the Druze faith, accusing the rival Druze PSP of attempting to assassinate him. PSP denies this claim. On Tuesday, Nabih Berri, Lebanon's parliament speaker, said he had suspended efforts to mediate a political dialogue between the rival Druze parties, without providing details.

