US Violates International Agreements, Prepares to Resume Nuclear Tests - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States is violating international agreements and prepares to resume nuclear tests, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

According to the official, the US does not know what is war in reality as their country saw hostilities on their soil last time in 1865.

"Therefore, their elites easily talk about the need to arm themselves, inflict a military defeat on Russia, and prepare for new wars. They violate international agreements and blatantly prepare to resume full-scale atomic tests," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.