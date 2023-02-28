US Violating New START Procedures - Russian Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United States, in violation of the New START procedure, declares submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) launchers and heavy bombers incapable of carrying out nuclear missions, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"Following a procedure not agreed upon with Russia, it declares SLBM launchers and heavy bombers incapable of carrying out nuclear missions. More than a hundred of them have been illegitimately withdrawn from the Treaty's counting rules. Our inspectors have never been given the opportunity to verify the results of the 'conversion'," Antonov told reporters.