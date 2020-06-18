UrduPoint.com
US Virus Layoffs Top 45 Mn As 1.5 Mn File New Jobless Claims

Thu 18th June 2020

Another 1.5 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, bringing the number of people laid off, at least temporarily, by COVID-19 to 45.7 million

The number of new jobless claims was surprisingly high, a decrease of only 58,000 from the previous week's level, while the insured unemployment rate showing people still receiving aid was unchanged at 14.1 percent and 20.5 million continue to receive benefits.

