US virus layoffs top 45.7 mn as 1.5 mn file new jobless claims

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Another 1.5 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, bringing the number of people laid off, at least temporarily, by COVID-19 to 45.7 million.

The level of new jobless claims was surprisingly high, a decrease of only 58,000 from the previous week's level, while the insured unemployment rate showing people still receiving aid as of the week ended June 6 was unchanged at 14.1 percent, with 20.5 million people continuing to receive benefits.

Additionally, more than 760,000 people in 46 states filed as of last week claims for unemployment assistance under a special program for people who normally would not be eligible for the benefits, the Labor Department said.

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said the weekly report offered a mixed verdict on the health of the world's largest economy.

"The decline in continuing claims for a second straight week, while small, is encouraging, signaling some hiring or rehiring," she said. "However, the high pace of layoffs is indicative of ongoing strains in the labor market." The data represented the latest glimpse of the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced businesses across the country to shut down from mid-March, leading to mass layoffs.

The pace of new weekly claims filings has decreased since reaching their peak in late March, and many states have moved to reopen their economies, at least partially.

Yet the virus has persisted, with the epicenter of the epidemic shifting from New York to states in the south and west.

The United States has seen the world's worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 117,000 deaths and more than 2.1 million cases diagnosed.