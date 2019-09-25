US Visa Denial for Russian Delegates to UNGA Undermines UN Principles - Russian Lawmaker

The US refusal to issue visas for Russian delegates to participate in the UN General Assembly undermines the UN principles as a global high-level meeting, the chairman of the Russian Federation Council's committee on constitutional legislation, Andrei Klishas, told Sputnik

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday that several members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the high-level week of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which runs from September 24-30 in New York. In total, 10 members of the delegation did not receive their visas, including senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev and the head of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky.

"The US actions are not just an act of disrespect toward the work of an international organization, but also a direct violation of the rules for the functioning of its bodies.

Preventing the Russian delegation from participating in the session of the UN General Assembly undermines the principles of the UN as a world high-level meeting," Klishas said.

These principles are enshrined both in the UN Charter and in the General Assembly procedure rules, the lawmaker noted.

Also on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation demanded a tough reaction from Moscow and the United Nations, adding that the visa refusal was a direct violation of Washington's international obligations.

The 1947 Headquarters Agreement between the United Nations and the United States regulates the accessibility of the UN seat to non-US citizens, among other provisions.