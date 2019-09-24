UrduPoint.com
US Visa Denial To Russian Delegation For UNGA Demands Tough Reaction - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:57 PM

The US visa denial to members of Russia's delegation for the UN General Assembly demands tough reaction on the part of Moscow and the United Nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The US visa denial to members of Russia's delegation for the UN General Assembly demands tough reaction on the part of Moscow and the United Nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"The American ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry, our embassy in Washington is taking measures... This is a direct violation of Washington's international obligations. It's not a bilateral visit, it's a visit of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly," Peskov told reporters.

"America provides its territory to the UN Headquarters, and in fact the only thing America has the right to do is to limit, for example, the stay of members of the Russian delegation to one city, New York. The US has no right to impose any other restrictions on those heading to the General Assembly. Now these rules have been violated. This certainly requires a rather tough reaction from Moscow... and from the UN," he said.

Peskov said the visa denial to several members of the Russian delegation was alarming and unacceptable.

