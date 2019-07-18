UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Families In 'Inhumane' Conditions - Javad Zarif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:32 AM

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Families in 'Inhumane' Conditions - Javad Zarif

The United States has put restrictions on the movements of Iranian diplomats that amount to "inhumane" treatment of the envoys and their families, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The United States has put restrictions on the movements of Iranian diplomats that amount to "inhumane" treatment of the envoys and their families, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

"Well, it is certainly not a friendly action, it puts the members of the mission and the families under, basically, inhumane conditions," Zarif told reporters at the United Nations.

Zarif and other Iranian delegates arrived in New York over the weekend to attend the annual high-level meeting of United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that he issued visas that restrict the movements of Zarif and the other visiting diplomats to the UN headquarters, Iran's mission in New York and the nearby residence of the Iranian UN ambassador.

Pompeo told the Washington Post in an interview on Sunday that because "US diplomats don't roam around Tehran," the United States sees no need to allow Iranian envoys to "roam freely.

"

Zarif said the US limitations were personally not very inconvenient, since they did not impede his work, which is being conducted only within the three buildings he is allowed to visit.

According to the Headquarters Agreement between the United Nations and the United States, the host country should not impose any obstacles on the movement to or from the headquarters district of representatives or officials from UN member states traveling to the United States to attend the organization's events.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been steadily escalating since May 2018, when the United States abruptly pulled out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal and began reimposing sanctions on the Islamic republic.

In June, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Trump administration would soon impose sanctions against Zarif, though such an action has not yet been taken.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Washington Nuclear Visit Trump Tehran New York United States May June Sunday 2018 Post From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

12 minutes ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

50 minutes ago

ICJ verdict vindicates Pakistan: ISPR DG

3 minutes ago

Turkey S-400 Purchase Makes Continued Involvement ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan terms ICJ's verdict as victo ..

55 minutes ago

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime Security ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.