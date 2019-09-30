UrduPoint.com
US Visa Scandal Problem For UN Image - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The US visa scandal, which affected the Russian delegates, who were going to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, is damaging the image of the United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"As for the United Nations, it began not this year. Many sessions have been moved from New York as the key figures do not get [US] visas. On a global level it is also a problem for the image of the United Nations, it's a shame," Zakharova said on Channel One on Sunday.

A total of 10 members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session, which runs from September 24-30 in New York. Visas were denied to the heads of the upper and lower houses' foreign affairs committees, Konstantin Kosachev and Leonid Slutsky.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States for describing the situation as a technical problem, arguing that Russian delegates met all the deadlines for sending visa documents.

