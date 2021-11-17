US Voices Concern Over Closure of Independent Media in Russia - Senior Official

UrduPoint.com

The United States has voiced concern over the shutdown of a number of independent media outlets in Russia, US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya said on Wednesday

"With respect to Russia, we are deeply concerned by the ongoing campaign and pressure which independent media outlets face. And (the closure of) Memorial is another painful example of this trend," Zeya said during a press briefing.

Earlier in November, the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office asked the Supreme Court to shut down the Memorial for failing to comply with requirements pertaining to the Law on Foreign Agents. A hearing in the case has been scheduled for November 25.

In 2015, the Russian authorities placed branches of the Moscow-based organization, which brands itself as a human rights organization, on the government's Register of Foreign Agents. The entities listed on the register are obliged to include a "foreign agent" disclaimer on their materials.

The European Union and the United States have criticized the Russian Law on Foreign Agents. Responding to the accusations Moscow repeatedly pointed to the fact that the US labeled Russian media outlets Sputnik and RT as foreign agents, but omitted that designation and requirements for other foreign media, including the BBC, France 24 and Deutsche Welle.

