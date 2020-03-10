US Voter Approval of Republicans in Congress Rises, Falls For Democrats - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) More Americans trust Republicans in Congress than their Democratic colleagues for the first time in 15 year - a shift that began in late October as the House of Representatives prepared to impeach the president, according to a Gallup poll on Tuesday.

"The rating for Republicans in Congress has risen six percentage points since late October, before the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the US House of Representatives. Over the same period, congressional Democrats' approval rating has edged down three points," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Republicans bested Democrat lawmaker approval by a 40-35 percent margin in the Gallup poll. The last time voters gave Republican in Congress higher marks than Democrats was in 2005.

The late October 2019 shift took place as the House of Representatives conducted an investigation of Trump's diplomacy with Ukraine, which led to the president's impeachment in December on a straight party line vote.

Just as the public's assessments of congressional Republicans appear to have benefited from Trump's impeachment, so too has the president himself, the release said.

In January and February, the president's job approval rating rose to his personal best of 49 percent. Despite a recent decline, presidential approval remains elevated from where it was before his impeachment, according to the release.