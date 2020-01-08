US Voter Expectations of Trump Removal From Office Plunge to New Low - Poll

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Anticipation among US voters that President Donald Trump will fail to complete his four- year term have plunged to a new low, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Only 12% now feel it's more likely that Trump will be impeached and removed from office before serving his first full term," a press release summarizing the poll said. "That's down from a high of 29% when Rasmussen Reports first asked this question in late December 2017 and marks a new low."

The poll showed little change in expectations that Trump will win a second four-year term in elections later this year, with 46 percent of US voters expecting the president's re-election.

Rasmussen noted an insignificant statistical deviation from 44 percent who expected Trump's re-election in March, 2019 and 45 percent this past November.

Meanwhile, the tensions between the US and Iran have largely taken over the 24-hour news cycle, diminishing coverage of the impeachment saga in Congress which remains frozen because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to turn the articles of impeachment over to the Senate for a trial.

Senate rules require the articles to begin a trial, which could remove Trump from office if Democrats manage to round up 67 votes in the Republican-led chamber needed to dismiss a president.