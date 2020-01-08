UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Voter Expectations Of Trump Removal From Office Plunge To New Low - Poll

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Voter Expectations of Trump Removal From Office Plunge to New Low - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Anticipation among US voters that President Donald Trump will fail to complete his four- year term have plunged to a new low, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Only 12% now feel it's more likely that Trump will be impeached and removed from office before serving his first full term," a press release summarizing the poll said. "That's down from a high of 29% when Rasmussen Reports first asked this question in late December 2017 and marks a new low."

The poll showed little change in expectations that Trump will win a second four-year term in elections later this year, with 46 percent of US voters expecting the president's re-election.

Rasmussen noted an insignificant statistical deviation from 44 percent who expected Trump's re-election in March, 2019 and 45 percent this past November.

Meanwhile, the tensions between the US and Iran have largely taken over the 24-hour news cycle, diminishing coverage of the impeachment saga in Congress which remains frozen because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to turn the articles of impeachment over to the Senate for a trial.

Senate rules require the articles to begin a trial, which could remove Trump from office if Democrats manage to round up 67 votes in the Republican-led chamber needed to dismiss a president.

Related Topics

Senate Iran Trump Nancy Chamber March November December Democrats Congress 2017 2019 From

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

3 minutes ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

3 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

3 minutes ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employe ..

8 minutes ago

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.