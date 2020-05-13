UrduPoint.com
US Voter Interest In Upcoming Presidential Election Wains During COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:46 PM

Americans' interest in the US presidential election in November appears to have taken a hit amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Americans' interest in the US presidential election in November appears to have taken a hit amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Fifty-nine percent of US adults polled April 14-28, down from 67 percent in mid-February, said they had given 'quite a lot' of thought to the upcoming election for president," a press release explaining the poll said.

Since the onset of the pandemic in late February, the percentage giving quite a lot of thought to the election has slipped among both major party groups, falling seven percentage points to 59 percent among Republicans (including independents who lean Republican) and nine points to 63 percent among Democrats and Democratic leaners, the release said.

Americans' attention to the campaign is now essentially back to the level recorded from last August through mid-January, before the presidential primaries got underway.

At that time, about 60 percent consistently gave it quite a lot of thought, the release said.

Some of the decline in voter interest likely reflects former Vice President Joe Biden's emergence as the likely Democratic-presidential nominee, with voters largely facing a choice between Biden and President Donald Trump's re-election in November, according to the release.

Gallup said its voter enthusiasm polls are useful in predicting election outcomes because members of the party that ultimately wins the presidency or House majority often express greater enthusiasm about voting heading into the election than do members of the losing candidate's party.

