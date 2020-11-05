US Voter Registration Was Unduly Restrictive in Some US States - OSCE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US voter registration for certain groups of American citizens was unduly restrictive during the presidential election, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) special coordinator Michael Georg Link said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"Voter registration and identification rules in some states are unduly restrictive for certain groups of citizens," Link said.

Head of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Ambassador Urszula Gacek said there was no evidence of systematic wrongdoings during the US election.