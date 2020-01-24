US Voter Satisfaction Hits 15-Year High Despite Democrat Skepticism - Gallup Poll

Forty-one percent of US adults say they are satisfied with the "way things are going," the highest level since the early days of the George W. Bush administration, despite 89 percent of Democrats saying the opposite, according to a Gallup poll on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Forty-one percent of US adults say they are satisfied with the "way things are going," the highest level since the early days of the George W. Bush administration, despite 89 percent of Democrats saying the opposite, according to a Gallup poll on Friday.

"The higher level of satisfaction measured in the January 2-15 Gallup poll comes at a time when Americans' evaluations of the US economy are the best they have been in nearly two decades, perhaps because of continued low unemployment and record stock values," Gallup said in a press release.

Forty-one percent of Americans are "satisfied with the way things are going," the release added.

The poll suggested that Democrats are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with the way things are going, with just 14 percent saying otherwise.

The poll recorded a 72 percent satisfaction rate for Republicans and 37 percent for independent voters.

The previous high of 40 percent occurred in the first year of Bush's second term as president, when blowback from the Iraq war had yet to solidify and before other challenges surfaced, including Hurricane Katrina, an economic slowdown, high gas prices and majority opposition to the Iraq war, according to Gallup.