US Voter Satisfaction Rate of 20% 'Ominous Sign' for Trump Re-Election Chances - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Polling indicating that a fifth of US voters are satisfied with the United States' future prospects bodes ill for prospects that President Donald Trump will win a second term in office, according to a Gallup analysis on Tuesday of election and survey data going back to the Reagan administration.

"Right now, 20 percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the country, an ominous sign for President Donald Trump's reelection prospects," Gallup said in a press release explaining its assessment.

While Americans rarely express high levels of satisfaction with the nation's direction, "based on the history of the satisfaction measure in presidential election years in which it has been asked, there does appear to be a minimum level of satisfaction needed to facilitate a president's winning re-election," the release said.

The lone president since 1984 who lost a bid for a second term - George H.W. Bush - sought re-election at a time when 22 percent of Americans were satisfied, the release also said.

A potentially positive sign for Trump is that overall satisfaction rates tend to rise as a presidential election approaches, as in the case when President Barack Obama won a second term, the release added.

At the same point in June 2012, five months before the election, Obama also faced a 20 percent voter satisfaction, however the satisfaction level improved to 33 percent by November's election, according to the release.