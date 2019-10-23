UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Voter Support For Trump Impeachment Rises 4 Points In Past Week - Poll

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 09:20 PM

US Voter Support For Trump Impeachment Rises 4 Points in Past Week - Poll

Overall backing by US voters for the House of Representatives impeachment effort against President Donald Trump and his eventual removal from office continued to climb in the past week, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Overall backing by US voters for the House of Representatives impeachment effort against President Donald Trump and his eventual removal from office continued to climb in the past week, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Approval among American voters of the US House impeachment inquiry - an inquiry to determine whether or not to bring impeachment charges against President Trump - has reached its highest level, as 55 percent approve of the inquiry, while 43 percent disapprove," a press release summarizing the poll said.

A Quinnipiac poll one week earlier showed 51 percent of voters approved of the House of Representatives investigation, while 45 percent disapproved, the release said.

Also, nearly half of registered voters in Wednesday's poll, 48 percent, said Trump should be kicked out of the White House, while 46 percent say he should not, the release added.

Last week, 46 percent of respondents said they wanted Trump fired and 48 percent said they were opposed.

A vote to impeach the US president requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate to remove him from office - a prospect given long odds due to the Senate's Republican majority.

Two US presidents have been impeached - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton - but they remained in office because the Senate vote fell short to effectuate removal.

Related Topics

Senate Vote White House Trump From

Recent Stories

9th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Champion ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai CP tours WETEX 2019

1 hour ago

Kartarpur corridor to be opened as per schedule: C ..

6 minutes ago

Berlin to Discuss North Syria Safe Zone With Russi ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Wants Libya to Prove Claims of Election Int ..

6 minutes ago

Russia-Turkey Agreement on Syria to be Implemented ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.