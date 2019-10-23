US Voter Support For Trump Impeachment Rises 4 Points in Past Week - Poll

Overall backing by US voters for the House of Representatives impeachment effort against President Donald Trump and his eventual removal from office continued to climb in the past week, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed on Wednesday

"Approval among American voters of the US House impeachment inquiry - an inquiry to determine whether or not to bring impeachment charges against President Trump - has reached its highest level, as 55 percent approve of the inquiry, while 43 percent disapprove," a press release summarizing the poll said.

A Quinnipiac poll one week earlier showed 51 percent of voters approved of the House of Representatives investigation, while 45 percent disapproved, the release said.

Also, nearly half of registered voters in Wednesday's poll, 48 percent, said Trump should be kicked out of the White House, while 46 percent say he should not, the release added.

Last week, 46 percent of respondents said they wanted Trump fired and 48 percent said they were opposed.

A vote to impeach the US president requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate to remove him from office - a prospect given long odds due to the Senate's Republican majority.

Two US presidents have been impeached - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton - but they remained in office because the Senate vote fell short to effectuate removal.