WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden's falling support ahead of Wednesday's debate of Democratic presidential contenders is best explained by a fading view among voters that he is the candidate best able to defeat President Donald Trump, an ABC/Washington Post poll showed on Wednesday.

"The most dramatic shifts aren't in vote preferences but in views of who has the best chance to defeat President Donald Trump in November. Electability's been a cornerstone of Biden's campaign, yet just 19% now say he's likeliest to win, sliced in half from 38% in January," ABC said in a report announcing the results of the poll.

The poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders advancing to 32 percent support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, up 8 percentage points from late January.

Biden fell to 17 percent, down 11 points to his lowest of the campaign. And former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who takes the stage for the first time in Wednesday night's debate in Nevada, now has 14 percent support, up 6 points, according to the poll.