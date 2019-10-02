US Voters Angrier at Media Than Trump or Opposition - Poll

More likely US voters are angry with the media than President Donald Trump or his opponents in Congress, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) More likely US voters are angry with the media than President Donald Trump or his opponents in Congress , a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Distrust of political news reporting remains at a record high, with just over half of voters now convinced that most in the media are out to get Trump," a press release accompanying the poll said.

61 percent of those polled are angry at the media, 53 percent at the president and 49 percent with Trump's political opponents.

Moreover the poll indicates that the level of enthusiasm for Trump among his supporters appears to mirror their rage at mainstream television, radio, on-line and print news.

Among voters who "strongly approve" of Trump's job performance 85 percent say they are "very angry" at the media, the release said.

At the same time, voters who "strongly disapprove" of Trump appear to love the media, with just 6 percent saying they are "very angry" at the media.