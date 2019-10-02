UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Voters Angrier At Media Than Trump Or Opposition - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:50 PM

US Voters Angrier at Media Than Trump or Opposition - Poll

More likely US voters are angry with the media than President Donald Trump or his opponents in Congress, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) More likely US voters are angry with the media than President Donald Trump or his opponents in Congress, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Distrust of political news reporting remains at a record high, with just over half of voters now convinced that most in the media are out to get Trump," a press release accompanying the poll said.

61 percent of those polled are angry at the media, 53 percent at the president and 49 percent with Trump's political opponents.

Moreover the poll indicates that the level of enthusiasm for Trump among his supporters appears to mirror their rage at mainstream television, radio, on-line and print news.

Among voters who "strongly approve" of Trump's job performance 85 percent say they are "very angry" at the media, the release said.

At the same time, voters who "strongly disapprove" of Trump appear to love the media, with just 6 percent saying they are "very angry" at the media.

Related Topics

Trump Job Same Congress Media TV Love

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

21 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

39 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

54 minutes ago

RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin ..

1 hour ago

Germany, Netherlands Want Orderly Brexit, Ready fo ..

3 minutes ago

US Congressman Schiff Says Will Ensure Whistleblow ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.