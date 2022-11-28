UrduPoint.com

US Voters Back House Republicans Plan To Probe Hunter Biden's Business Deals - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Almost two-thirds of US voters support plans by the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives to investigate the overseas business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Almost two-thirds of US voters support plans by the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives to investigate the overseas business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Monday.

"A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and Miranda Devine's Laptop From Hell finds that 62% of Likely US voters approve of the House GOP's (Republican's) investigation of Hunter Biden's overseas deals, including 42% who Strongly Approve," the pollster said in a statement accompanying the survey.

Some 34% of voters disapproved of the investigations, including 23% who strongly disapproved, Rasmussen Reports said.

After the Republicans won a controlling majority in the House in the November 8 congressional midterm elections, Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan, the incoming chairmen of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees said that their top priority would be to investigate the business dealings of the Biden family.

