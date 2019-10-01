UrduPoint.com
US Voters' Backing for House Impeachment Probe Surges 20 Points in Past Week - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Support for House of Representatives efforts to impeach President Donald Trump has surged 20 percentage points to 47 percent in the less than a week, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed on Monday.

"American voters are divided on impeaching and removing President Trump from office, 47-47 percent - closing a 20 point gap from less than a week ago," a press release summarizing the poll said.

A September 25 Quinnipiac poll showed opponents of impeachment besting supporters by a 57-37 percent margin, the release said.

"While voters overall are split on the question, there's less hesitancy over the impeachment inquiry itself as more than half of voters approve of it," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said in the release.

Democratic voters' support for impeachment rose from 73 percent to 90 percent, while independent voters' support for impeachment rose from 34 percent, to 42 percent, with 50 percent opposed, the release said.

Republicans voters' opinions, however were little changed, with 92 percent opposed to impeachment compared with 95 percent in the earlier poll, according to the release.

