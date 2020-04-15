US Voters Care About Experience More Than Gender in Biden Vice President Pick - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Voters in the United States want former Vice President Joe Biden to choose his running mate for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential ticket based on experience and are far less interested in whether he picks a female vice presidential candidate, a Political/Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"The survey - conducted just after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, making Biden the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee - found that about two-thirds of voters said it was important Biden choose a running mate with legislative and executive experience. While Biden has vowed to select a woman to join him on the ticket, only 29 percent of voters said it was important for Biden to choose a woman, while 22 percent said it was important that he choose a person of color," a Politico report summarizing the poll said.

Among Democrats, about eight in ten said it was important that Biden's vice-presidential selection to have legislative and executive experience.

Meanwhile, about half of Democrats said it's important for Biden's running mate to be younger than him (77 years old) and for his pick to be a woman.

Biden, himself a two-term vice president, has spoken about how important and personal the choice of a running mate is to him, offering increasingly detailed remarks about the process and his priorities. In recent weeks, Biden has pointed to his advancing age and the importance of building a bench of qualified, experienced and younger people in the Democratic Party who could serve in the future, the report said.

During one Democratic Primary debate, Biden said that he would select a female vice presidential candidate, but he has also publicly outlined criteria including alignment with him on key principles and the ability to shore up his weaknesses as a nominee and potential president, according to the report.