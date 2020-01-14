UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Voters Cite Healthcare, National Security As Top Issues In 2020 Elections - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:10 AM

US Voters Cite Healthcare, National Security as Top Issues in 2020 Elections - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Healthcare, gun violence and national security loom as the top issues for more than one-third of US voters, a new Gallup Poll revealed.

"About one in three Americans say healthcare (35 percent), terrorism/national security (34 percent), gun policy (34 percent) and education (33 percent) will be 'extremely important' to their vote," a press release summarizing the poll said on Monday.

Just 30 percent cited the economy as the No. 1 election issue, the lowest for any election since 2000, another strong economic year, the release added.

While trade, infrastructure and foreign affairs all rank near the bottom of the list on "extreme importance," three-quarters of Americans (74 percent) say that infrastructure is at least "very important" to their vote, while 64 percent and 68 percent of respondents say the same about foreign affairs and trade, respectively, according to the release.

The survey conducted in early December preceded recent events in Iran, which would likely increase the importance of terrorism, national security and foreign affairs as election issues, the release said.

Related Topics

Election Iran Education Vote Same Gallup December All Top

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japanâ€™s Prime Minster witness ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

3 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

3 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

3 hours ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.