US Voters Cite Healthcare, National Security as Top Issues in 2020 Elections - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Healthcare, gun violence and national security loom as the top issues for more than one-third of US voters, a new Gallup Poll revealed.

"About one in three Americans say healthcare (35 percent), terrorism/national security (34 percent), gun policy (34 percent) and education (33 percent) will be 'extremely important' to their vote," a press release summarizing the poll said on Monday.

Just 30 percent cited the economy as the No. 1 election issue, the lowest for any election since 2000, another strong economic year, the release added.

While trade, infrastructure and foreign affairs all rank near the bottom of the list on "extreme importance," three-quarters of Americans (74 percent) say that infrastructure is at least "very important" to their vote, while 64 percent and 68 percent of respondents say the same about foreign affairs and trade, respectively, according to the release.

The survey conducted in early December preceded recent events in Iran, which would likely increase the importance of terrorism, national security and foreign affairs as election issues, the release said.