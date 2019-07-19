US Voters' Early Interest in 2020 Presidential Election Hits 30-Year High - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) US voters are paying attention to the 2020 presidential campaign with a level of interest not seen in the past 30 years, with Democrats especially excited by the large field of candidates seeking their party's nomination, the PEW Research Center said in a new report on Thursday.

"Attention to the presidential election at this point in the cycle is ... at a historic high in Pew Research Center surveys dating back more than three decades," the report said. "Today, 63 percent of all US adults say they have been following news about candidates for the 2020 presidential election very or fairly closely.

Present interest in presidential politics is 9 percentage points higher than in the summer of 2015 and 10 or more points higher than similar points for all elections dating back to 1987, when PEW started asking the question, the report said.

Roughly two-thirds of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters (65 percent) say they have an excellent (23 percent) or good (42 percent) impression of the Democratic candidates as a group, also a new record for PEW surveys.

By comparison, in September 2015, only about half of Democratic voters (51 percent) said the same, the report said.