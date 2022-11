US Voters Elect Dead Candidates in State Races During Midterm Elections - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US voters unknowingly elected dead candidates in two state races during this week's midterm elections, according to media reports.

US voters reelected the late Barbara Cooper who died October 25 and was buried this past Saturday, media reported on Wednesday.

Several colleagues of the late Cooper had urged voters to reelect her to the Tennessee General Assembly, according to reports.

Moreover, in a state race in Pennsylvania, US voters reelected Democrat Anthony DeLuca, who died October 9 following a brief battle with lymphoma.