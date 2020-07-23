US Voters Favor Federal Agents to Fight Crime in Cities by 55% Majority - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) A 55 percent majority of all US voters supports deployments of Federal law enforcement officers to help cities quash violent crime, despite opposition by a slim majority of Democrats, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday.

"Most voters approve of President Trump's decision to use federal agents to fight the growing violent crime in some major cities," a press release explaining the poll said.

Eighty percent of Republicans favor the use of federal law enforcement in high-crime cities, the release said.

Democrats by a 53 percent to 39 percent margin are opposed. Among voters not affiliated with either major political party in the United States, 48 percent want the federal government to get involved and 39 percent do not, the release added.

Middle-aged voters are the strongest believers that some cities and states encourage violent crime with their policies and practices while most minority voters disagree. In addition, seniors are the most opposed to using federal law enforcement in cities, according to the release.