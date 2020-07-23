UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Voters Favor Federal Agents To Fight Crime In Cities By 55% Majority - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Voters Favor Federal Agents to Fight Crime in Cities by 55% Majority - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) A 55 percent majority of all US voters supports deployments of Federal law enforcement officers to help cities quash violent crime, despite opposition by a slim majority of Democrats, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday.

"Most voters approve of President Trump's decision to use federal agents to fight the growing violent crime in some major cities," a press release explaining the poll said.

Eighty percent of Republicans favor the use of federal law enforcement in high-crime cities, the release said.

Democrats by a 53 percent to 39 percent margin are opposed. Among voters not affiliated with either major political party in the United States, 48 percent want the federal government to get involved and 39 percent do not, the release added.

Middle-aged voters are the strongest believers that some cities and states encourage violent crime with their policies and practices while most minority voters disagree. In addition, seniors are the most opposed to using federal law enforcement in cities, according to the release.

Related Topics

Minority Trump United States Democrats All Government Slim Opposition

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

4 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

4 hours ago

KP to start unique cable car project from Upper Di ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.