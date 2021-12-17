US Voters Favor Republicans Over Democrats by 48% to 39% in Generic Congress Ballot - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A 48 percent plurality of likely US voters plan to vote for a Republican congressional candidate in 2022 mid-term elections, compared with 39 percent who expect to vote for a Democrat, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.

"If the elections for Congress were held today, 48% of Likely US Voters would vote for the Republican candidate, while 39% would vote for the Democrat. Just four percent (4%) would vote for some other candidate, but another nine percent (9%) are not sure," a press release explaining the poll said on Thursday.

Democrats have narrowed the gap in the generic congressional ballot since November, when the GOP led by an unprecedented 13-point margin, the release said.

While the generic congressional ballot question offers a snapshot of voter sentiment, decades of polling show little value in predicting which party will control Congress after the next election.

While polls consistently show a low overall approval of Congress, voters queried about their congressional districts often say they like their representative even if they dislike Congress - a dynamic that explains why many if not most incumbent lawmakers win.