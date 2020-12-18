US Voters Give Biden Edge Over Trump in Job Approval During Presidential Transition - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A 56 percent majority of US voters approve of President-elect Joe Biden's performance during the transitional period between his election and inauguration, a Rasmussen Reports poll showed on Thursday.

By comparison, outgoing US President Donald Trump enjoyed 47 percent support in a similar poll as he prepared to take office four years ago, Rasmussen said in a press release.

"[The] survey finds that 56% of Likely US Voters approve of Biden's job performance to date, with 38% who Strongly Approve. Forty percent (40%) disapprove, including 31% who Strongly Disapprove," the release said.

That compares to an identical 47 percent who approved and disapproved of Trump at the same point in late 2016, the release added.