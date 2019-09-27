US Voters Side With Biden Over Trump on Ukraine Contacts - Poll (Rasmussen)

Voters in the United States believe President Donald Trump has more to lose from the growing controversy over Ukraine than former Vice President Joe Biden, a new Rasmussen Reports poll showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Voters in the United States believe President Donald Trump has more to lose from the growing controversy over Ukraine than former Vice President Joe Biden, a new Rasmussen Reports poll showed on Friday.

"[Forty-three] 43 percent of Likely US Voters think Trump is more likely than Biden to be found guilty of breaking the law in his dealings with Ukrainian officials," Rasmussen said in a press release summarizing the poll. "Thirty-four percent (34%) say Biden is more likely to be the culprit."

The overnight poll followed a House of Representatives hearing on Thursday in which Democrats seeking to impeach Trump accused the president of breaking the law by asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump is accused of seeking help from a foreign country to knock down Biden, who is seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination to oppose Trump's bid for a second term in the 2020 election.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democratic lawmakers of engaging in another "witch hunt."