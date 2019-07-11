US Voters View Trump as Decisive Leader But Not Honest - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Slightly more than half of US voters give President Donald Trump credit as a decisive leader, although most question the president's honesty and trustworthiness, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"A slim 51 percent majority of Americans consider President Donald Trump to be a strong and decisive leader, but larger majorities think he lacks six other positive character and management qualities," a press release summarizing the poll stated. "These include honesty, sharing their values, caring about people like them, being able to effectively manage the government, keeping his promises and bringing about needed change."

Honesty continues to be among his Trump's weakest personal characteristics, according to Gallup polls going back to the onset of his presidency, the release explained.

"Currently, 34 percent of Americans say the president is honest and trustworthy -- essentially tied with his lowest reading for this question, 33 percent, in 2016 and 2017," the release said. "Americans feel similarly about Trump sharing their values, as 38 percent say he does."

Among Republican voters, 75 percent consider Trump an honest man, compared with just 6 percent of Democrats, the poll revealed.

Fewer than half of Americans currently say the president can bring about the changes needed in the United States (45 percent), keeps his promises (44 percent), can manage the government effectively (43 percent) and cares about the needs of people like them (41 percent).

The latest poll on Trump's character was the seventh survey by Gallup going back to the 2016 presidential campaign.