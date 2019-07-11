UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Voters View Trump As Decisive Leader But Not Honest - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

US Voters View Trump as Decisive Leader But Not Honest - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Slightly more than half of US voters give President Donald Trump credit as a decisive leader, although most question the president's honesty and trustworthiness, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"A slim 51 percent majority of Americans consider President Donald Trump to be a strong and decisive leader, but larger majorities think he lacks six other positive character and management qualities," a press release summarizing the poll stated. "These include honesty, sharing their values, caring about people like them, being able to effectively manage the government, keeping his promises and bringing about needed change."

Honesty continues to be among his Trump's weakest personal characteristics, according to Gallup polls going back to the onset of his presidency, the release explained.

"Currently, 34 percent of Americans say the president is honest and trustworthy -- essentially tied with his lowest reading for this question, 33 percent, in 2016 and 2017," the release said. "Americans feel similarly about Trump sharing their values, as 38 percent say he does."

Among Republican voters, 75 percent consider Trump an honest man, compared with just 6 percent of Democrats, the poll revealed.

Fewer than half of Americans currently say the president can bring about the changes needed in the United States (45 percent), keeps his promises (44 percent), can manage the government effectively (43 percent) and cares about the needs of people like them (41 percent).

The latest poll on Trump's character was the seventh survey by Gallup going back to the 2016 presidential campaign.

Related Topics

Trump Man Reading Gallup United States Democrats 2017 2016 Government Slim

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

2 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

2 hours ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.