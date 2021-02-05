US Voting Company Sues Fox, Giuliani for $2.7Bln Over Election Fraud Claims - Complaint

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US election technology and software company Smartmatic filed a lawsuit against the Fox news network, attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, among others, for $2.7 billion over their false claims that the company engaged in a fraud scheme to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning the 2020 presidential election, the complaint revealed on Thursday.

"Smartmatic brings sixteen (16) claims against Defendants for defamation and disparagement. Smartmatic seeks to recover in excess of $2.7 billion for the economic and noneconomic damage caused by Defendants' disinformation campaign as well as punitive damages," the complaint said.

Smartmatic also seeks an order requiring the defendants to retract their false statements, the complaint said.

The complaint said the defendants falsely claimed that Smartmatic was a Venezuelan company under the control of corrupt dictators in socialist countries and was responsible for stealing the 2020 election by altering votes to aid then Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Smartmatic employees received hate mail and death threats, and the company's reputation was damaged, the complaint said.