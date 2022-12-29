US Vows Open Lines of Communication With China in 2023 'for Good of People Around World'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The United States will continue to keep channels of communication with China open next year to the benefit of the people around the world and build on the productive summit that Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held in November, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday.

"The United States will continue to maintain open lines of communication with the PRC. In 2023, we will build on the productive discussion @POTUS and President Xi had in Bali. We must work together - for the good of people around the world," Sherman said in a tweet.

In August, Beijing suspended the dialogue on climate as well as regular communication channels with the US military in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Washington and Taipei were yet to face all the negative consequences of the visit, which Beijing had opposed for several months.

Biden met with Xi at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November. The meeting was the first for the two leaders since the US president took office. During the meeting, Biden raised objections to China's "coercive" actions toward Taiwan, the White House said.

Earlier in December, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced his visit to China in early 2023 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues with high-ranking Chinese officials.