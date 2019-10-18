UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Vows To Keep In Mind South Korea's Concerns Over Looming Auto Tariff Decision - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:46 PM

US Vows to Keep in Mind South Korea's Concerns Over Looming Auto Tariff Decision - Reports

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has promised that Washington will take into account South Korea's concerns while deciding on whether to slap new tariffs on imported autos next month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the national finance ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has promised that Washington will take into account South Korea's concerns while deciding on whether to slap new tariffs on imported autos next month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the national finance ministry.

Mnuchin met with his South Korean counterpart, Hong Nam-ki, in Washington on Thursday. The latter urged for exemptions from possible auto tariffs.

The media outlet noted that South Korea wanted the US to meet it halfway following the concessions that Seoul had made in the recently revised bilateral trade deal.

By November 13, President Donald Trump is scheduled to decide on whether to impose import restrictions on autos and parts over national security considerations under the Trade Expansion Act.

In 2017, cars made up some 7 percent of South Korea's total exports, with the United States accounting for 40 percent of these shipments.

Related Topics

Exports Import Washington Trump Seoul South Korea United States North Korea November 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to remain in grey list till Feb , 2020

2 minutes ago

Cleanliness drive through mechanical sweeping

5 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Indonesian ..

14 seconds ago

Sirens blown to express solidarity with Kashmiris

5 minutes ago

PC-I worth Rs 800m finalized to ensure missing fac ..

5 minutes ago

New Yars-S Missile Systems to Enter Combat Duty in ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.