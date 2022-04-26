UrduPoint.com

US Vows To Move 'heaven And Earth' On Bolstering Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 03:17 PM

US vows to move 'heaven and earth' on bolstering Ukraine

The United States vowed Tuesday to move "heaven and earth" to help Ukraine win its battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion, as allies from 40 nations met to bolster Kyiv's defence against Moscow

Ramstein Air Base, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The United States vowed Tuesday to move "heaven and earth" to help Ukraine win its battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion, as allies from 40 nations met to bolster Kyiv's defence against Moscow.

The meeting called by the US at its Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany aims "to help Ukraine win the fight against Russia's invasion and to build up Ukraine's defences for tomorrow's challenges", said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as he opened the talks.

"Ukraine clearly believes that it can win and so does everyone here," he added.

The US is already the biggest supplier of international military aid to Ukraine and Austin said Washington is "going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet" Kyiv's needs.

At the talks, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Berlin has agreed to give the go-ahead to the delivery of used Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine.

The move towards heavy weapons deliveries marked a turning point from Germany's timid backing for Kyiv which has put Chancellor Olaf Scholz under fire at home and abroad.

Lambrecht admitted that the Bundeswehr's weapons stocks are limited, but said it will turn to the inventory of Germany's armaments manufacturers.

"Ukraine orders and Germany pays," she said.

Kyiv has been asking for heavy artillery and tanks to repel Russian forces trying to seize complete control of its vast southern plains and the eastern region of Donbas.

But the Russian-made equipment which Ukrainians have been trained to use is now rare.

Some countries in eastern Europe which still had stocks have sent them to Kyiv, sometimes in exchange for newer generation US equipment.

Related Topics

Fire Defence Minister Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington German Germany Berlin Austin United States Stocks From

Recent Stories

Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovere ..

Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovered

15 seconds ago
 Samoa, Vanuatu report more COVID-19-related deaths ..

Samoa, Vanuatu report more COVID-19-related deaths

17 seconds ago
 Poland to Cut Back on Flights in Warsaw From May 1 ..

Poland to Cut Back on Flights in Warsaw From May 1 Over Traffic Controller Dispu ..

18 seconds ago
 vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring ..

Vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring 50MP AF Portrait Selfie, 4050 ..

9 minutes ago
 China Bans Giving Foreign Names to Places

China Bans Giving Foreign Names to Places

2 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road accident in sargodha

Youth killed in road accident in sargodha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.