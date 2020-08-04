UrduPoint.com
US Vows To Protect Citizens From China Amid Reported Arrest Warrants - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:42 PM

The United States will continue to protect its citizens from China following reports that Beijing has issued an arrest warrant for a US citizen advocating democracy in the People's Republic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday

"Chinese authorities have reportedly issued arrest warrants for six pro-democracy advocates resident outside of China, including a US citizen," Pompeo said. "The United States and other free nations will continue to protect our peoples from the long arm of Beijing's authoritarianism."

Police in Hong Kong have ordered the arrest of several pro-democracy activists living in exile on suspicion of violating a China-imposed national security law, according to Chinese state media.

China's official CCTV said late on Friday the six are wanted on suspicion of secession or colluding with foreign forces, crimes under the new national security law with which Beijing is trying to restore stability and order to Hong Kong.

CCTV identified the six as Nathan Law, Wayne Chan Ka-kui, Honcques Laus, Simon Cheng, Ray Wong Toi-yeung and Samuel Chu, a US citizen residing in the United States. The warrants are the first time Hong Kong police have used the new national security law against suspects who did not live in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).

